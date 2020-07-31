• Thumbs up to the Rural/Metro personnel from Yuma who deployed to Texas to help cities impacted by COVID-19. Stay safe, and thank you for lending a helping hand.
• And speaking of Rural/Metro, thumbs up to the Rural/Metro firefighters who rescued a dog from a canal recently, and then helped reunite the dog with its owner.
• Thumbs up to the organizers of the parade that drove by Yuma Regional Medical Center last week to show support for the medical teams and the patients fighting COVID-19.
• Thumbs up to the City of Somerton for its recycling program. The program ended the fiscal year in the black, making a $9,800 profit.
• Thumbs up to the new principals in Yuma – Ashley Fox at Mary A. Otondo Elementary School and Jarrod Norris at James D. Price Elementary School. Congrats to both of you! We hope your new school year is an amazing one.
• Thumbs up to the Yuma Territorial Prison, which is up once again for voting as one of USA Today’s Most Haunted Destinations. Last year, the prison secured the No. 1 spot. To cast your vote, visit https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-haunted-destination/.
• Thumbs up to a new report by wildlife charity WWF that found there appears to be a resurgence in tiger populations in the wild. Five countries – India, China, Nepal, Russia and Bhutan – have seen an increase in tigers over the past 10 years, suggesting that conservation efforts are working, the BBC reports.
• Thumbs down to the report that fake money is circulating in Yuma right now. YPD says people should check for color, feel and red and blue fibers as well as serial numbers to help ensure the money is real.
• Thumbs down to the news that the U.S. economy contracted at a 32.9% annual rate from April to June. That number is the worst drop on record, and a clear indication of just how hard our economy was hit by COVID-19.
• Thumbs down to the train derailment Wednesday over Tempe Town Lake, which led to a partial bridge collapse. Fortunately, the only injury was to a person who suffered smoke inhalation – and based on the photos, it’s amazing there were no other injuries.
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.