- Thumbs up to swimming pools, both public and private. Goodness. It’s so blazing hot outside it’s almost too hot to get in the pool – but we’re glad to have somewhere to go to burn some energy and cool off a little.
- And speaking of the heat, thumbs up to anyone who works outside in this – the yard crews, pool cleaners, construction workers, etc. It’s dangerous heat, but we see people out working all the time, trucking onward to make a living. Thank you for all that you do out there!
- Thumbs up to Rabbis Mendel Slonum and Ari Oirechman, otherwise known as the Roving Rabbis who visited Yuma recently. The two rabbis are working to visit 40 cities throughout Arizona, and Yuma was their first stop on a mission to spread messages of hope, light and unity. It’s an awesome mission, and we’re glad Yuma was a part of it!
- Thumbs up to the Yuma Community Food Bank, which recently scored its highest rating ever by the American Institute of Baking – 955 out of 1,000 possible points. The AIB score is a reflection of the food bank’s operational methods and personnel practices, maintenance and cleaning practices and more. Congratulations to the food bank!
- Thumbs up to Rural Metro firefighters, for recently saving 14 baby quail birds from a burning shop on Julie Lane and Avenue B. Your heroics are appreciated!
- Thumbs up to the news that Siul the kitten has been found in good health! The kitten, which had medical concerns, was apparently taken from the Humane Society of Yuma back in June. We’re glad to see the kitten is OK!
- Thumbs down to yet another brush fire, this time off of Interstate 8 near Winterhaven. This is a dangerous time of year for fires, readers. It’s hot, and there’s a lot of dried vegetation out there to act as kindling. Please be careful – and be safe!
- Thumbs down to the death of 11 wild horses in Nevada, which happened during the first 10 days of a mustang roundup. Four of the horses suffered broken necks. Officials say the roundups prioritize humane care for the animals, while critics point to the deaths as a wake-up call for change. No matter which side you land on, the deaths are tragic.
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.