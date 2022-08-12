• Thumbs up to the Gadsden Elementary School District, which is starting the school year off with an across-the-board raise of $2,280 for its teachers, thanks to added state funding the district is receiving based on enrollment. Left to our own devices, we’d give every teacher a raise – and we’re happy to see teachers in Gadsden getting one.

• Thumbs up to Miss Yuma County Haley Wright, who was recently named first runner up for Miss Arizona. It’s an exciting honor, and so awesome to see a Yuman achieve it!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you