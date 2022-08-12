• Thumbs up to the Gadsden Elementary School District, which is starting the school year off with an across-the-board raise of $2,280 for its teachers, thanks to added state funding the district is receiving based on enrollment. Left to our own devices, we’d give every teacher a raise – and we’re happy to see teachers in Gadsden getting one.
• Thumbs up to Miss Yuma County Haley Wright, who was recently named first runner up for Miss Arizona. It’s an exciting honor, and so awesome to see a Yuman achieve it!
• Thumbs up to the Yuma County Public Health Services District, which is offering free training to help prevent opioid overdose deaths. It’s a dark subject no one likes to think about, but every person who takes this training can save a life. And that’s worth it.
• Thumbs up to the Yuma Fire Department for sharing the incredibly cute story of the 12 firefighters with 12 babies ages 12 months and younger. The photos were exceptionally adorable, and we love getting to share a good news story like that.
• Thumbs up to the APS power crews who have been spread out across Yuma County restoring power after our monsoon storms Wednesday night. It’s a tough job out there in the heat and humidity, and we appreciate your efforts.
• Also – a big thumbs up to our public safety agencies! Monsoon storms often mean long nights for officers and paramedics – thanks for helping keep Yuma County safe this week.
• Thumbs up to reports that the average price of U.S. retail gasoline fell below $4 per gallon! According to Reuters, gas prices peaked at a record $5.02 in June – and we’re ready for a break!
• Thumbs down to the spread of monkeypox. According to the Associated Press, the U.S. declared it a national emergency last week, but there is a limited supply of the vaccine. Globally, there are more than 31,000 cases – but we’ve seen before how illnesses can escalate. Health officials need to get this under control pronto.
• Thumbs down to the death of singer/actress Olivia Newton-John, who died this week at the age of 73. She was a treasure who not only entertained the world, but also helped raise awareness of breast cancer by sharing her struggles and battles with the disease. She will be missed.
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.