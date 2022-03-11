• Thumbs up to the return of the Tails of Joy volunteer pet therapy program at Yuma Regional Medical Center. The program was put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic, but this week, the adorable volunteers were back at YRMC making the rounds.
• Thumbs up to the state of Arizona, for not switching to daylight saving time. Springing ahead – and essentially losing an hour of sleep – is no picnic. However, if you have loved ones in other states, be aware – they go through the process this Sunday.
• Thumbs up to the U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Yuma for its new chow hall. The previous facility was built in 1960, and the Marines had long ago outgrown the space. The new mess hall features open seating, a pizza bar with a wood-fired grill, and two specialty bars to serve options like pasta and fusion-style meals, as well as a salad bar, and a pastry bar. Our Marines work hard and train hard – and at the end of the day, they deserve an awesome meal!
• Thumbs up to the Gadsden Elementary School District, which is being honored with the National School Board Association’s Magna Award, for its efforts to remove barriers and expose gifted students to college-level instruction. Gadsden works hard to help its students excel, and we’re glad to see them recognized for their efforts.
• Thumbs down to the spike in homicides and killings in San Luis Rio Colorado, Son. The violence has been attributed to fighting among rival drug trafficking organizations and other organized criminal groups. It’s more than a little terrifying to see this happening so close to home.
• Thumbs down to mufflers that go “POP-POP!” and sound like gunshots. Why drive a car that sounds like it is exploding? We just don’t get it.
• Thumbs down to these windy days lately! It’s really messing up our outdoor fun, isn’t it? But thumbs up to the fans who stuck it out Saturday night at Midnight at the Oasis in that crazy wind storm – you are true troopers!
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.