• Thumbs up to the pest exterminator companies in Yuma County. These people go into homes and properties and deal with the creatures that homeowners don’t want to experience – from spiders and ants to cockroaches and more. It’s a dirty job, and not for the squeamish – and we’re glad these companies are there to take care of business!
• Thumbs up to the COVID-19 Community Protection Early Warning Response Program, which tests sewage to give neighborhoods a heads up if virus levels start to spike. A sample in Somerton’s Valle del Sol subdivision recently allowed officials to warn residents of a rise in the virus, allowing the residents a chance to take protective measures. It’s a great use of science, especially at the neighborhood level!
• Thumbs up to Yuma Proving Ground employee Josh Laudermilk, who recently performed CPR on a injured man, helping to save the man’s life. Laudermilk did not know the man, yet he stepped in and took action, with the best possible outcome. Kudos to Laudermilk for his swift actions and willingness to help!
• Thumbs up to the “unsubscribe” button on retailer emails. Those little buttons make it a wee bit easier to opt out of the flood of emails we get every day. And while it takes time to click the “unsubscribe” button on all those emails, the end result – a more organized, less junky inbox – is worth the effort.
• Thumbs down to the delivery companies in Yuma County that have trucks on the streets with grinding brakes and super loud exhaust systems. They are loud and obnoxious, and we have to wonder just how safe those trucks are, both for the drivers and the people around them. On the plus side, we can hear them coming a mile away, so we’ve got time to get out of the way. Companies need to invest in their fleets and keep their vehicles in tiptop shape.
• Thumbs down to a recent report that found motorists are speeding more nationwide, which in turn has led to a higher death toll on our nation’s highways. In fact, in 2020, the number of highway deaths was the greatest in more than a decade, even though cars and trucks drove fewer miles due to the pandemic, the Associated Press reports. Drivers, please slow down, and be safe out there.
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.