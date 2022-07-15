• Thumbs up to the progress on the new Somerton High School campus. It’s exciting to see the work taking place there as this long-awaited school comes to fruition.
• Thumbs up to the #bhuntstrong golf tournament, which recently raised $44,044 to benefit Hunter’s Army and the Foundation of Yuma Regional Medical Center’s Pediatric Oncology Support Fund, with the goal of helping local families facing a childhood cancer diagnosis. It’s a great event, and we’re proud to see how supportive Yumans are.
• Thumbs up to Yuma County and the Yuma Metropolitan Planning Organization, which recently received $457,000 to install rumble strips along segments of Country 19th Street and Avenue G. The goal is to improve safety and reduce the number of runoff accidents in the area – both concepts worth supporting.
• Thumbs up to the University of Arizona’s Yuma Campus, which recently hosted 18 high school students for the USDA’s AgDiscovery Program, offering a chance to learn in-depth about agriculture. Yuma has an amazing, rich ag background, and it’s awesome to share that information with students from across the U.S.
• Thumbs up to the first image released by NASA from the James Webb Space Telescope. The image is “the farthest humanity has ever seen in both time and distance, closer to the dawn of time and the edge of the universe,” the Associated Press reports. And, readers, it’s simply stunning. Kudos to NASA – and we can’t wait to see more!
• Thumbs down to whoever was responsible for abusing a litter of eight puppies recently brought into the Humane Society of Yuma. The six-week-old puppies showed signs of drug intoxication, heat exhaustion and dehydration, and three were in critical condition. It’s heartbreaking to think someone could do this to puppies – and whoever is responsible should be held accountable.
• Thumbs down to a recent report that found social media platforms are failing to stop hate and threats against LGBTQ users. The Associated Press reports a majority of LGBTQ users have faced menacing posts or comments, advocacy group GLAAD found, which noted there is little accountability. It’s unfortunate that such behavior exists in 2022 – both in social media and in real life.
