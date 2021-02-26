- Thumbs up to the team at Yuma Proving Ground, for its efforts to ensure that our military is equipped with tough, durable, safe equipment. Right now, the Army is testing its new infantry squad vehicle (ISV), aiming to execute 5,000 miles of operation on Yuma’s rugged desert terrain, as well as slope mobility and cooling system tests. YPG is an amazing facility, and we’re glad it calls Yuma home!
- Thumbs up to the City of Somerton, for launching a Yard of the Month program to honor residents with well-kept yards and gardens. A beautiful yard takes work, but at the same time, every great space elevates a neighborhood. Kudos to Somerton for recognizing those efforts!
- Thumbs up to the staff and students at Yuma Lutheran School, which have been raising funds for science teacher Denise Lindeman as she battles an aggressive form of breast cancer. Students and staff can pay $2 on Tuesdays to buy a uniform-free school day – and help Lindeman cover expenses. It’s a great way for students to help a teacher in need while still having a little fun.
- Thumbs down to Arizona Public Service (APS). An investigation found 225,000 customers were placed on new pricing plans that were not the cheapest option after APS’ rate hike that was approved in 2017. Those customers will now get a refund. But as it stands, APS rates are confusing to navigate. Customers would be better served if APS simplified their plans.
- Thumbs down to the wind on Thursday. We’re thankful it’s not snow, ice, rain or – worst of all – freezing rain. But Yuma’s wind is a special sort of dusty, allergy-inducing mess that blows newspapers right out of driveways (sorry about that, readers!)… and we’re always glad when it stops!
- Thumbs down to COVID-19 once again, this time for hitting the Yuma County Fair. The fair didn’t happen in 2020 due to COVID, and now, fair organizers are pushing the date back to the fall. It’s the right thing to do, and the smart thing to do – above all, safety first. But still, it’s a bummer all the same. We look forward to a delicious cinnamon roll when it’s safe to have the fair again!
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.