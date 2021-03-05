• Thumbs up to the return of Major League Baseball’s spring training in Phoenix. The stadiums are open – albeit at a reduced capacity and with COVID measures in place. Baseball and spring go hand in hand, and we’re glad MLB is back in action.
• Thumbs up to the local entities currently offering scholarship dollars to teens who are getting ready to go to college. Those scholarships truly make a difference, and it’s amazing how many groups offer them. And, teens – there is a lot of money available out there for scholarships. Do your research and apply. Every bit of extra money will help.
• Thumbs up to fast food restaurants that are adding plant-based main courses such as Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods to their menus. It’s not for everyone, but for those looking for healthier fast food options, it’s a step in the right direction.
• Thumbs up to reports that state officials are looking to open a 24/7 COVID vaccination site here in Yuma County. That would allow 320 people a day to get vaccinated, or 9,600 a month. If this comes together, officials said it could be ready in mid-March. Our fingers are crossed that this comes together, as it would be terrific for our residents!
• And speaking of COVID – thumbs up to the continued drop in new cases in Yuma County! This is tremendous news, and a trend that we sincerely hope continues!
• Thumbs down to people who don’t take care of our local parks. Listen – if you are going to use our outdoor spaces, then be a good human. Take out your trash, pick up after your dogs, and leave the park better than you found it.
• Thumbs down to the number of serious car accidents around Yuma County lately. Is it just us, or does it feel like there have been a lot lately? Drive carefully, readers, and get to your destinations safely. And just a reminder – most schools are back in session or will be soon. So please – take it easy out there!
