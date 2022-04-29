• Thumbs up to Arizona Western College, which recently unveiled its newly expanded AWC/NAU-Yuma Academic Library. It’s a beautiful expansion, which now includes a Digital Humanities Center and bigger learning spaces! Kudos to the campus for this awesome upgrade!
• Thumbs up to the new attendance boundaries for our high schools, which were recently approved by the Yuma Union High School District. The boundaries take effect in the 2023-24 school year, when the new Somerton High School opens. YUHSD took a few steps that will help make the transition smoother. Students that are currently enrolled in a school impacted by the boundary change can stay in their school until they graduate, and students getting transportation now will continue to do so. These decisions make sense during this transitional period.
• Thumbs up to Campesinos Sin Fronteras, which has donated $50,000 as part of its Thrive! Program to San Luis High School for educational activities, counseling and other support for nearly 400 students. The goal is to have a positive impact on student culture, and that’s an idea we love!
• Thumbs up to Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls, who has been in Washington, D.C., this week to meet with officials on border security issues. As people continue to flow across into Yuma County, we’re glad to see Nicholls taking action.
• Thumbs down to the latest drought reports from Lake Mead. The dropping water levels in the reservoir have exposed one of its original water intake levels for the first time – and it can no longer draw water, CNN reports. Now, the Southern Nevada Water Authority has activated a low-lake pumping station for the first time. Lake Mead is fed by the Colorado River, which is being decimated by drought and overuse. Readers, it’s time to take this drought seriously, and start working toward solutions.
• Thumbs down to the crazy Red Bull stunt over the Arizona desert last weekend. Two pilots jumped out of their planes mid-air, attempting to swap planes. One pilot made it. However, the second plane spun out of control and crashed near Eloy. No one was injured. But what a dumb, dangerous thing to do.
• Thumbs down to people who don’t put trash in the trash cans, instead just dropping it to the ground. From Main Street to our parks, there are trash cans all over the place, and yet trash is still blowing around these spaces. It only takes a moment to walk over to the trash can – let’s show a little community pride and take better care of our public spaces.
