• Thumbs up to the Arizona State Veteran Home – Yuma, which is now officially open and accepting residents. The facility is one of four in the state through the Arizona Department of Veterans Services that provides skilled nursing and rehabilitative care to geriatric and chronically ill veterans. It’s been a long awaited project here, and we’re excited to see it open!
• Thumbs up to the Gadsden Elementary School District, which has partnered with Arizona Western College to provide college credit to students taking English and math courses. It’s an exciting opportunity for eighth grade students, one that will open horizons and put kids in a college mindset!
• Thumbs up to the Yuma Catholic High School football team, which had a great run this season! The Shamrocks made it to the 4A Conference State Championship quarterfinal, which is no easy feat! We’re proud of their achievements, and we can’t wait to see where they go next year!
• Thumbs up to Yuma Elementary School District One and the Regional Center for Border Health! The two have partnered to bring mobile health care units to O.C. Johnson Elementary School and Gila Vista Junior High School. It’s a great idea, bringing medical, dental, vision care, and mental and behavioral health services closer to students and their families.
• Thumbs up to the First Lady Jill Biden for the White House holiday theme “We the People.” Biden said, “The values that unite us can be found all around you, a belief in possibility and optimism and unity. Room by room, we represent what brings us together during the holidays and throughout the year.” If there was ever a message America needed to hear right now, it’s one of unity.
• Thumbs down to the person or people responsible for poaching a female mule deer in Yuma County recently. There is no open season for hunting mule deer, and most of the animal was left to waste. Readers, that’s not OK. If you have information on this incident, call Operation Game Thief at 800-352-0700.
• Thumbs down to delivery drivers who first ring the doorbell and then, before you have a chance to respond, bang on the front door as if the house is on fire, before dropping the package on the ground and sprinting back to their delivery truck. We get it. They are busy delivery drivers, and they want to make sure residents know the package is there. We appreciate that. It’s cool to ring the doorbell, and it’s awesome to knock on the door. But this closed fist “BANG, BANG, BANG!” business really isn’t necessary.
