• Thumbs up to the Arizona State Veteran Home – Yuma, which is now officially open and accepting residents. The facility is one of four in the state through the Arizona Department of Veterans Services that provides skilled nursing and rehabilitative care to geriatric and chronically ill veterans. It’s been a long awaited project here, and we’re excited to see it open!

• Thumbs up to the Gadsden Elementary School District, which has partnered with Arizona Western College to provide college credit to students taking English and math courses. It’s an exciting opportunity for eighth grade students, one that will open horizons and put kids in a college mindset!

