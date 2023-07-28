- Thumbs up to the Rural Metro Fire Department for keeping the children at Crossroads Mission cool with a Summer Spray-Down Event. Firefighters delivered some “rain” via a 2,000-gallon tender, and also handed out donated school supplies and backpacks to the children. Kudos to Rural Metro!
- Thumbs up to the Yuma Union High School District’s Career and Technical Student Organizations. Five students from YUHSD’s programs were named top three finishers, including two national champions – Lilyan Madrid of Kofa High and Jesus Torres of Cibola. Congrats!!
- Thumbs up to the padlocks now adorning Yuma’s Ocean to Ocean Bridge, attached to the west pedestrian railing. We don’t know when the idea took root here, but so far, there are more than two dozen padlocks locked on, many with couples’ names and initials engraved on them. Just like Paris’ famed “Love Lock Bridge,” it’s a sweet idea!
- Thumbs up to the Yuma County Health Department, which is offering vaccinations for students getting ready to head back to school. The shots are $10 per student, regardless of which ones the child needs, and are free for low-income families. It’s a great service, and that helps keep student populations healthy all year round. To learn more, contact the health department at 928-317-4860.
- Thumbs up to “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” for bringing some enthusiasm and excitement to movie theaters once again. It’s been a long time since we’ve seen such chatter for a pair of movies, let alone two movies that are so different from each other.
- Thumbs down to the passing of iconic singer Tony Bennett, who died July 21 at the age of 96. Bennett was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016, but his mark on the music scene is legendary. He will be missed.
- Thumbs down to the horrific nightclub fire in San Luis Rio Colorado, Son., just across the border from Yuma County. The fire was allegedly intentionally set, and claimed at least 11 lives. Our thoughts are with our neighboring community.
- Thumbs down to West Nile virus and St. Louis Encephalitis, which recently turned up in Yuma County’s mosquito population. Fortunately, local pest control authorities are working to eradicate the problem. But it’s a good reminder to take precautions against the pesky mosquitoes, including repellent with DEET and long-sleeved shirts and pants. Stay safe, Yuma!
