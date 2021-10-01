• Thumbs up to the new townhomes coming to Yuma. Smoketree Desert Land Co. plans to develop a townhome subdivision between South Avenue 7E and Avenue 8E and East 40th Street. Yuma is in need of housing options, making this project a welcome addition to the community!
• Thumbs up to the declining number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients at Yuma Regional Medical Center, which in turn has led the hospital to downgrade its visitation restrictions. It’s a great trend, and one we sincerely hope continues.
• Thumbs up to this amazing weather we’ve had this week. Readers, our amazing fall temperatures are finally here! Mornings are amazing, and evenings are made for walks outside or sunset appreciation moments in the front yard! Thank you, Mother Nature!
• Thumbs up to Gowan Science Academy for their calming corners program, to help students learn how to navigate their emotions. We can all use a little help in that arena, and it’s great that Gowan is taking a proactive approach to help arm kids with this knowledge now!
• Thumbs up to the local agencies who recently participated in a funeral procession for U.S. Border Patrol Agent Luis Dominguez. Motorcades such as this provide tremendous support to the family, while at the same time reminding us of the dangers and risks our public safety personnel face.
• Thumbs down to this CNN report: “Bacon is more expensive for Americans than is has been in the past 40 years. And yes, that is accounting for inflation.” Bacon has gone up 28% in the last 12 months. There are a variety of reasons why – supply chain issues, inflationary pressures, etc. Bacon may be delicious but with that kind of price hike, maybe it’s time to take a bacon break.
• Thumbs down to the thief or thieves who broke into the garden shed at Gary A. Knox Elementary School on Tuesday night. The thieves took everything out of the shed … except the generosity of Yumans, who stepped forward to donate tools, cash and gift cards to get the garden growing again. To those Yumans – thank you for your generosity. If anyone has information about the theft, please contact the Yuma Police Department.
• Thumbs down to yet another season of headlines reading “Congress races to avoid government shutdown.” Why is it that our government is constantly chasing its tail to keep our government funded? It’s ridiculous. Stop with the partisan politics. Americans want to see their government in action, working together for the betterment of this country and those who live here. Get it together, Washington.
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.