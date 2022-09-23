• Thumbs up to the City of Yuma for installing sidewalks on 22nd Street between Avenue A and 4th Avenue. The route includes the Yuma Main Post Office, Sanguinetti Park, and Woodard Junior High School – all high-traffic areas. The new sidewalks will improve access and safety for all pedestrians, which is great news.
• Thumbs up to Elizabeth Colton, who was named Arizona Rural Teacher of the Year. Colton is a teacher at Crane Middle School, focusing on STEM – science, technology, engineering and math. Principal Ryan Tyree noted, “She is growing our community of change-makers.” That’s an amazing compliment for a teacher! We’re glad to see Colton honored for her efforts.
• Thumbs up to Mark Smith, who was recently honored as the Yuma County Farm Bureau’s Farmer of the Year. Smith was recognized for his efforts to expand broadband access in rural Yuma County. “Yuma County is about to become one of the most connected counties in the county in large part thanks to Mark Smith,” noted Paul Brierley, who presented the award. That’s something which we can all celebrate! Kudos to Smith for his dedicated work toward making this happen.
• Thumbs up to the people who work to eradicate graffiti around Yuma County. Efforts can be seen in a variety of ways, from clean-ups to fresh coats of paint to new murals to discourage taggers – and all of it adds up to a cleaner, brighter community.
• Thumbs down to the non-stop flood of campaign emails from just about every political angle. November isn’t too far away, but the glut of emails is just too much!
• Thumbs down to people who go 20-30 miles below the speed limit on Interstate 8, which seems to happen too frequently between Yuma and the Foothills. It’s almost as dangerous as speeding. Allstate notes it can affect the flow of traffic and endanger others. Ultimately, drivers need to follow the speed limit and make sure they are safely driving for the current conditions.
• Thumbs down to those little tiny gnat-like bugs that seem to gravitate toward people running or walking in the early morning hours around Yuma County. They are super annoying, and really hard to see until one stumbles upon a swarm of them. On the bright side, at least they don’t bite!
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.