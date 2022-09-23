• Thumbs up to the City of Yuma for installing sidewalks on 22nd Street between Avenue A and 4th Avenue. The route includes the Yuma Main Post Office, Sanguinetti Park, and Woodard Junior High School – all high-traffic areas. The new sidewalks will improve access and safety for all pedestrians, which is great news.

• Thumbs up to Elizabeth Colton, who was named Arizona Rural Teacher of the Year. Colton is a teacher at Crane Middle School, focusing on STEM – science, technology, engineering and math. Principal Ryan Tyree noted, “She is growing our community of change-makers.” That’s an amazing compliment for a teacher! We’re glad to see Colton honored for her efforts.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you