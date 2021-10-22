• Thumbs up to the fall pavement preservation program happening around Yuma right now. The program involves using oil, slurry and chip sealants to repair Yuma roads and help extend their lifespan. That’s a goal we can all get behind!
• Thumbs up to the annual Heart of Yuma event, which was held this week to recognize and honor philanthropic contributions to our community. Each nominee has made a difference here, helping to improve Yuma County one kind, generous act at a time. To each nominee – thank you for all that you do! And a special thumbs up to each winner!
• Thumbs up to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, which recently donated funding for 18 Zoll automated external defibrillators to be used on the campuses of Yuma School District One. These devices can help schools quickly respond to health emergencies on campus, and potentially save lives.
• Thumbs up to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, which recently reopened its Foothills substation to the public. The facility was closed in 2020 due to lack of use and the COVID pandemic. Hopefully, nearby residents will take advantage of the office’s services!
• Thumbs up to the joint efforts of the El Centro Border Patrol and the Yuma Police Department, which led to the discovery of illegal weapons and five arrests in Yuma. The agents observed unusual behavior in the desert near Calexico, and followed the suspects into Yuma, where the weapons were found. Kudos to the agents and officers involved!
• Thumbs up to the former Marine who stopped in armed robbery in progress at a Chevron station early Wednesday morning. He was able to stop the armed suspect, disarm him and detain him. Two other suspects escaped.
• However, a serious thumbs down to the number of robberies and armed robberies we’ve had in Yuma County lately. Gas stations appear to be the target of choice lately, putting clerks and customers alike in perilous situations. It’s not really feasible to put an officer at every gas station in Yuma County, yet something needs to happen to stop this trend in its tracks.
• Thumbs down to yet another suspected arson case in Yuma County, this time in the 3300 block of Avenue 8E early Saturday morning. The fire destroyed one structure at an apartment complex under construction, and damaged another building nearby. If you have any information about this case, please call the Yuma Police Department at 928-783-4421.
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.