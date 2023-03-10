• Thumbs up to the Crane School District for its new Teachers Academy. The program will help Crane employees who are teaching in classrooms with emergency teacher certificates gain their official teaching certificates. It’s a free program that should help grow teachers right here in Yuma County, helping professionals with bachelors’ degrees make the leap into teaching.

• Thumbs up to San Luis High’s Efren Figueroa and Cibola High’s Kaylee Woods! The two students are finalists for the Flinn Foundation scholarship! If selected, they will be able to attend an Arizona public university and have the costs of their tuition, fees, room and board and two study-abroad experiences covered. We wish Efren and Kaylee the best of luck!

