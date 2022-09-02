• Thumbs up to the canine members of the Yuma Sector Border Patrol. These dogs play critical roles in stopping smuggling in our area, efforts that the Border Patrol has been highlighting on social media lately. It’s amazing to see these dogs’ contributions.
• Thumbs up to the San Pasqual Warriors varsity football team, which defeated the Tucson-Catalina Trojans Friday night – marking the Warriors’ first football victory since 2017! Congrats to the San Pasqual players – we hope this is the start of a winning season.
• Thumbs up to a new study that found drinking tea may in turn lead to a longer life span – even when drinking black tea. Researchers found tea contains anti-inflammatory substances, the Associated Press reports. Yet another reason to enjoy a cup of tea.
• Thumbs up to Yuma Fire Department’s Dustin “Dusty” Fields, who has been promoted to chief of the agency. Fields has 31 years of experience, 28 of which are with YFD. Congrats to Fields!
• Thumbs up to the Foundation of Yuma Regional Medical Center, which recently launched its “Helping Kids is Kool” campaign to raise funds for its Pediatric Oncology Support Fund. Cancer impacts all ages, but pediatric cases must travel for treatment. This fund helps offset those costs for families. To find out how to participate or to donate, call 928-336-7043, or email foundation@yumaregional.org.
• Thumbs up to the Foothills Library, which now has a P.O.D. (Privacy on Demand) space, thanks to a grant from the Arizona State Library. The goal is to provide an enclosed, sound-insulated space for library patrons who might need to work on a computer, have a phone or zoom meeting, or do some research. It’s a great idea, and one we hope to see at the other libraries.
• Thumbs down to delivery people who prefer to throw their packages on the front porch, rather than taking care with the delivery. It doesn’t matter what’s in the box – people should take pride in their professions.
• Thumbs down to companies who say their employees will arrive for a service call at a certain time, then actually show up two hours later – or not at all. This happens in a variety of industries, and it’s incredibly frustrating. People rearrange their schedules based on the company’s availability. To be late or not show up is just bad business. If you own a company, be respectful of your customer’s time – let them know you are running late, or reschedule … or hey – just be on time.
• Thumbs down to this expected heat wave this weekend. Yes, it’s the desert. And yes, it’s hot. We get it. But when September hits, we’re looking forward to the “cool down” phase – not the forecasted 107-110 degree temperatures predicted for this weekend!
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.