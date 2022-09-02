• Thumbs up to the canine members of the Yuma Sector Border Patrol. These dogs play critical roles in stopping smuggling in our area, efforts that the Border Patrol has been highlighting on social media lately. It’s amazing to see these dogs’ contributions.

• Thumbs up to the San Pasqual Warriors varsity football team, which defeated the Tucson-Catalina Trojans Friday night – marking the Warriors’ first football victory since 2017! Congrats to the San Pasqual players – we hope this is the start of a winning season.

