• Thumbs up to the Yuma Union High School District, which finally broke ground on the new Somerton High School last weekend. The school is much-needed in Somerton, and it’s exciting to see it progress forward.
• Thumbs up to the Kofa High School Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps Rifle Team, which recently placed first in the Carver Mountain Rifle Tournament! Congrats to the team, as well as those team members who placed individually!
• Thumbs up to the reopening of the U.S. land borders for vaccinated travelers! To all our visitors from Canada and Mexico … welcome back! We’re excited to see you all!
• Thumbs up to Arizona, for not taking part in the twice-a-year time change. Fall back, spring forward … no thanks, readers! We’re happy to leave our clocks and our sleep schedules alone!
• Thumbs up to the U.S. Army, for bringing Project Convergence to Yuma Proving Ground for the second year in a row. And to the YPG employees – both soldiers and civilians – you guys make Yuma shine! Thanks for all you do to help make projects such as this one a smashing success!
• Thumbs up to the Arizona Western College men’s soccer team, which has earned a berth to the NJCAA Division 1 National Tournament! Best of luck, guys!!
• Thumbs down to drivers who advance into an intersection when traffic is stopped, and when the light changes, wind up blocking the cross traffic for other drivers. Pay attention and wait for the cars in front of you to move forward enough that you can completely cross the intersection. Otherwise, you are just a traffic hazard and a nuisance to other drivers.
• Thumbs down to inconsiderate people who leave trash to blow around our parks in Yuma. A recent visit to the West Wetlands Park found trash scattered about, including empty cups in bushes, paper napkins crumpled on the ground, and even a condom along the trail by the Butterfly Garden …which was especially disgusting. Please take care of our parks, readers.
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.