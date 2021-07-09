• Thumbs up to our public safety agencies across Yuma County for their efforts over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. People don’t always make the best decisions when heat, alcohol and fireworks are involved – and we appreciate the hard work by first responders to keep our community safe.
• Thumbs up to the Yuma Police Department for showcasing dogs from the Humane Society of Yuma with a Doggy Day Out program. Dogs in the program get to spend the day with a “buddy” officer out in the community, going places and meeting people. The goal is to help dogs at the shelter find a forever home – and that’s an effort we can all support!
• Thumbs up to those who step up and support our nonprofit agencies during the summer months. The need never stops, and the heat can make situations worse. Supporting agencies such as Amberly’s Place and Crossroads Mission can really have an impact. Thanks to those who strive to make a difference!
• Thumbs up to the Yuma Territorial Prison, which recently turned 145. And a special thumbs up back through history to Yuma Mayor Jose Maria Redondo, who served on the Territorial Legislature in the 1870s. He seized an opportunity to bring the prison to Yuma by crossing out Phoenix and replacing it with Yuma when the legislators were out to lunch – and that move brought the prison to Yuma.
• Thumbs down to the bridge on Highway 95 over Fortuna Wash. That bridge is a bit of a wild ride – especially when towing a trailer or boat. We don’t know why it’s so bumpy, but it’s far from a smooth ride. And speaking of bridges, that bridge on 16th Street, going over the railroad tracks by Redondo, is a weird one too. Have you ever been waiting at the light and felt the bridge move a bit? It’s a super bizarre sensation!
• Thumbs down to the number of crashes around Yuma County lately. Slow down, drivers – let’s all get to our destinations safely.
• Thumbs down to people who “vague post” on social media. Ugh. We’ve seen it from people and businesses alike. Either state your business or don’t – but don’t be all cryptic about it. That’s just annoying.
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.