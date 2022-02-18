• Thumbs up to the city of Somerton, which is turning to creative methods to prove its 2020 Census was too low. Housing permit data paints a completely different picture than the Census numbers, offering a logical way to dispute the 2020 count. Hopefully, Somerton’s efforts are successful.
• Thumbs up to the 2021 Silver Spur Rodeo last weekend! It’s always exciting to see these cowboys take to the arena to show their skills!
• Thumbs up to the Navy League of the United States, Yuma Council, for its efforts in upgrading and relocating the Iwo Jima Memorial at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma! The final result looks amazing, and we love that so many Yumans contributed to it.
• Thumbs up to the city of San Luis, which recently approved additional compensation for its essential workers and first responders, for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Thumbs up to the Los Angeles Rams, for their Super Bowl Sunday victory over the Cincinnati Bengals! It was an exciting game, boiling down to a late touchdown by the Rams for the win.
• Thumbs up to the Yuma County students who delivered “Hugs for Healthcare Workers” to Yuma Regional Medical Center, in the form of handmade valentines. Students at Centennial Middle School, Desert View Academy, Hand in Hand Christian Preschool, Milestones Preschool, Salida Del Sol Elementary and Yuma Preschool all contributed to this sweet effort!
• Thumbs up to the newest exhibit opening at the Colorado River State Historic Park: the Legacy of the Indian Wars. The exhibit was done in cooperation with the Quechan Tribe, telling their story, from the conflict with the U.S. Army, the creation of the Quechan Reservation and land challenges, the period of forced boarding school education that followed and the resilience of the Quechan Tribe today. It’s an important story, and one Yumans and visitors alike should see.
• Thumbs down to the continued scams online. The Yuma Police Department recently issued yet another warning about the problem, and it’s frustrating because scam artists are so hard to catch and prosecute. Be careful out there on the internet, readers!
• Thumbs down to the Major League Baseball lockout. Pitchers and catchers should be reporting to spring training, which hasn’t happened. Spring training in Arizona is an amazing experience, and it’s truly depressing that it may not happen this year. The MLB and players association need to work out their differences, and get those players on the field!
