• Thumbs up to all the high school seniors in Yuma County graduating this month. Please know – your community is so very proud of you. Congrats, Class of 2023!

• Thumbs up to the Yuma County teachers, teachers’ aides, lunch staff and educational professionals on a successful school year. We appreciate all you do to educate our students in all the ways big and small.

