• Thumbs up to Charles Burge, who recently won the MATHCOUNTS competition in Yuma County. The Centennial Middle School student won both the individual competition and the countdown round! Congrats to Charles!

• Thumbs up to Yuma Regional Medical Center, which is offering CPR instruction classes. It’s a class that can save lives, and one that we’re glad to see being offered here. To register for the class, call 928-336-1277.

