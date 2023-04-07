• Thumbs up to the 45 students in the Gadsden Elementary School District who earned perfect scores on the Arizona Academic Standards Assessment test! It’s an amazing achievement, and one worth celebrating! Congrats!

• Thumbs up to the LSU Tigers women’s basketball team and the UConn men’s basketball team for their NCAA championships, wrapping up one of the most exciting March Madness tournaments in years!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you