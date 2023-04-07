• Thumbs up to the 45 students in the Gadsden Elementary School District who earned perfect scores on the Arizona Academic Standards Assessment test! It’s an amazing achievement, and one worth celebrating! Congrats!
• Thumbs up to the LSU Tigers women’s basketball team and the UConn men’s basketball team for their NCAA championships, wrapping up one of the most exciting March Madness tournaments in years!
• Thumbs up to Yuma County Sheriff’s Deputy Carlos Olmos, who was recently named Deputy of the Year, and Gerardo Monjardin, who was named Detention Officer of the Year, at YCSO’s annual awards ceremony! We appreciate your dedication and service to our community!
• Thumbs up to spring break! Students, teachers, administrators and parents all needed a time out, and thankfully, spring break gives everyone a little breather before the final push to the end of the school year!
• Thumbs up to Martin Cooper, who made the first public cell phone call in Manhattan on April 3, 1973 – 50 years ago, CNN reports. At that time, the cell phone was the size of a brick. And while it was another 10 years before the devices were available to anyone, it’s undeniable that Cooper’s phone call marked the start of a new era.
• Thumbs down to the storms battering the country this week. On Wednesday morning alone, multiple people were injured and killed as tornadoes hit Missouri, and dangerous weather threatened more than 80 million Americans in the Central and Midwestern U.S. – and at the same time, blizzard conditions were hitting the Northern Plains. It’s a crazy spring on the heels of a crazy winter. We hope everyone stays safe out there!
• Thumbs down to those flimsy little plastic bags in the grocery store produce section. We understand we need something to put the produce in – say, three potatoes or four apples. But those bags are so thin, we often rip right through them! Surely there has to be a version of these bags that is just a little more stout to handle the produce!
