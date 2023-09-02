- Thumbs up to Kofa High School for sharing a warm welcome to the Somerton High School students this week on social media. On Wednesday, Somerton athletes traveled to Kofa for their first volleyball and football games. On social media, Kofa noted, “Kofa is excited to host our sister school, and we wish them good luck as they start their athletic journey! Welcome Somerton Toros to the Kingdom!” – what a great message!
- Thumbs up to Arizona Western College, which recently revamped its culinary arts program. The move will now allow students to earn stackable certificates through shorter, more intensive 8-week classes – which is great news.
- Thumbs up to the Yuma Fire Department, which has received Accredited Agency status with the Commission on Fire Accreditation International (CFAI) for meeting the criteria established through the CFAI’S voluntary self-assessment and accreditation program. Congrats to YFD!
- Thumbs up to the Foundation of Yuma Regional Medical Center and the AdvoKATE Foundation, which recently held a lighting ceremony to show support for pediatric cancer patients, survivors and their families. The goal is to illuminate YRMC in gold, while also raising awareness and support for pediatric cancer patients. It’s a great effort, and one worth supporting!
- Thumbs up to the community donations that will allow for two more inclusive play pieces at the West Wetlands Park – a We-Go-Round and a Sway Fun Glider. Thanks to the generosity of both Yumans and businesses, children of all abilities will be able to play in the park here. That generosity is what makes Yuma such an amazing place – thanks to all who have donated!
- Thumbs down to the additional $2.1 million bill that will be paid with Arizona tax dollars, thanks to the border barrier wall put in place along the border by then-Gov. Doug Ducey. The temporary border wall has already cost somewhere north of $150 million, according to Capitol Media Services, which frankly is crazy.
- Thumbs down to Hurricane Idalia, which has left a large swath of damage in its wake in Florida and into Georgia and South Carolina. Our thoughts are with those who have been impacted by the storm!
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.