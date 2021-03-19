• Thumbs up to Ronald Reagan Elementary School art teacher Vanessa Martinez. Martinez turned to digital art projects for her students while they were learning at home, allowing kids to express their creativity – without needing to spend extra money on additional school supplies. It’s a great idea!
• Thumbs up to Somerton, which reopened its parks to area children this week. The parks were closed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic – and it’s great to see them open once again.
• Thumbs up to the San Luis High School soccer team, which is playing tonight in the state championship game. We wish you the best of luck tonight, Sidewinders!
• Thumbs up to Kofa High School, which is now home to a gorgeous performance and parade field for cadets in the Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps. The project was done as part of some improvements and renovations for the Yuma Union High School District career and technical education (CTE) programs.
• Thumbs up to our local Border Patrol agents and their drug-detecting canines, who continue to work together to intercept illegal drugs moving into the U.S. But thumbs down to the drug smugglers, and to the illegal drug users in the U.S. who keep the smugglers in business.
• Thumbs down to a report that found 2020 was the most violent year ever for Sonora, our neighboring state in Mexico. On the positive side, homicides dropped in San Luis Rio Colorado, Son. – at 74 in 2020 vs. 101 in 2019. But still, that’s 74 homicides too many.
• Thumbs down to the thief or thieves who struck the Tacna Volunteer Fire Department, stealing firefighting gear and emergency equipment. Why strike a volunteer fire department – hurting people who work to save the lives of others? It makes no sense. If you can, readers, donate to help Tacna replace its gear.
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.