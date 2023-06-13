We’ve never understood the point of street racing. It’s one of those nuisance crimes that annoys just about everyone with the noise, usually late at night. And it’s dangerous to boot – accidents can and do happen, with cars crashing into one another, walls, homes, etc.
And yet, street racing is a common complaint in Yuma. We’ve heard people raise concerns about street racing on just about every major artery in Yuma – and some smaller ones too.
So we’re excited to hear that the Yuma Police Department is taking action against street racers.
As part of the Yuma Police Department’s annual report to the Yuma City Council, Yuma Police Chief Tom Garrity touched on street racing and a plan to fight it.
Garrity noted YPD is kicking off an enhanced patrol in the downtown area on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights to address some of the street racing before it begins, looking at where the offenders are starting to gather. YPD will also start impounding cars of those who participate in street racing.
Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls noted, “I’m glad we’re going to start enforcing that,” he said, noting that impounding vehicles might get racers to stop “before someone goes through a crowd out of control, (and) we have people losing lives.”
The mayor noted that citations don’t seem to affect street racers, but losing their cars might. “I think that’s the real way to get to the heart of the issue. It doesn’t look like when they receive citations it matters much, but their cars they’re extremely attached to, and so if we’re citing and citing and then we impound a couple of vehicles, maybe they’ll grab some seriousness to the matter,” Nicholls said.
“And that’s not to diminish all the regular issues, the property damage, the whole just disruption, of community people trying to sleep, and those kinds of elements,” he added. “I get a lot of calls about that. I know it’s tough to chase people down when you get a 911 call because by the time we get there, they’re generally gone, but it’s important that we do take a more aggressive stance on that.”
Nicholls and Garrity both noted that hopefully, it just takes a few vehicles getting impounded before participants take notice.
We hope that holds true, and we see an end to street racing.
YPD – please keep the community updated on these efforts! We look forward to hearing the results.