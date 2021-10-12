Do you use Google’s Gmail service readers? If so, there’s a change coming of which you need to be aware.
According to a report in Gizmodo, Google plans to turn on two-step verification for all of its Gmail users.
If you already use two-step verification, this editorial is not for you, trusty reader.
However, if the phrase “two-step verification” leaves you scratching your head in perplexed wonder, please … read on.
Two-step verification is a security measure that helps keep users accounts safe from potential hackers.
Let’s pretend, for a moment, that someone has gained access to your email password. With that password, Google notes the hacker could do a lot of damage to your email account. That person could lock you out of your own account, read and/or delete your email, contacts and photos, and use your account to reset the password for other accounts, such as your banking accounts or online shopping accounts.
However, two-step verification can prevent that from happening.
It’s a simple process. First, you enter your Gmail password. Then, you will be asked a followup question. Google notes this will be a code sent to your phone via text, voice call or on the mobile app. Enter that code, and you are set.
And, Google notes that once you do this process, you can choose not to do it again on that particular device or computer, basically setting it up as a trusted device. The service kicks back in any time someone tries to log into your email from a random, unknown computer or device, protecting you in the process, Google reports.
Currently, the service is optional. But according to Gizmodo, Google is going to auto-enroll any account that has the right backup information in place, which includes a phone number, authenticator app or secondary email account.
And that auto-enrollment? It’s happening by the end of 2021. The change is expected to impact 150 million Google users – which means it’s likely to happen to some of you here in Yuma County.
Regardless of whether or not you use two-step verification, doing a security check on your email account is a good idea, regardless of what email service you use. Get started today, and keep your digital world safer from hackers.