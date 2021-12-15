On Monday, Time magazine announced Elon Musk was the magazine’s 2021 Person of the Year.
Musk is the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, and the wealthiest person in the world, with an estimated net worth of $265.4 billion, Forbes notes.
“Person of the Year is a marker of influence, and few individuals have had more influence than Musk on life on Earth, and potentially life off Earth too,” writes Time editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal . “In 2021, Musk emerged not just as the world’s richest person but also as perhaps the richest example of a massive shift in our society.”
“This is the man who aspires to save our planet and get us a new one to inhabit: clown, genius, edgelord, visionary, industrialist, showman, cad; a madcap hybrid of Thomas Edison, P.T. Barnum, Andrew Carnegie and Watchmen’s Doctor Manhattan, the brooding, blue-skinned man-god who invents electric cars and moves to Mars,” Time reports.
Without question, Musk has been a game-changer, revolutionizing just about every industry he’s touched, starting with his first business, Zip2 Corporation, which was an online city guide he started in 1995 with his brother. His next company, X.com, led to the creation of PayPal, before SpaceX, which has been a game changer for outer space, and Tesla, which is dedicated to electric cars, batteries and solar roofs, Biography notes.
He’s not without controversy either. Time notes, he’s “easily cast as a hubristic supervillian.”
But Time also notes that Person of the Year isn’t a popularity contest – it is representative of the influence the person has had on the news over the last year – and Musk has been all over the news, from his business ventures to his personal life.
It’s easy to see how Musk was chosen for the Time honor.
In a year marked with COVID, political unrest, harbingers of climate change, wildfires and more, the headlines have been relentless. But there isn’t another singular voice that necessarily rises above the news itself as an influence of the last year.
What do you think readers? Is Elon Musk the right choice, or is there a person you feel would be more deserving? Let us know. Share your thoughts – send in a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.