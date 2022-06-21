Over the last several years, there has been a lot of conversation about saving the bees. The winged insects are one of the primary pollinators in the world, traveling from plant to plant delivering pollen between plants, which in turn helps plants reproduce.
That action is critical for our food supply.
According to the Natural Resource Defense Council, cross-pollination helps at least 30 percent of the world’s crops and 90 percent of our wild plants to thrive. In the U.S., more than $15 billion a year in crops are pollinated by bees, including apples, berries, broccoli, onions, cucumbers, alfalfa and almonds, as well as about $150 million in honey annually.
And while bees dominate the headlines, they aren’t the only pollinators out there.
This week is National Pollinators Week, celebrating the creatures that pollinate our plants – a list that includes birds, bats, bees, butterflies, beetles, moths, wasps and small mammals, Pollinator.org notes.
Those pollinators are responsible for one out of every three bites of food, sustaining our ecosystems, Pollinator.org reports. Their actions help prevent soil erosion.
“Pollinators provide pollination services to over 180,000 different plant species and more than 1,200 crops,” Pollinator.org notes, adding $217 billion to the global economy.
But across the nation, pollinators are taking a hit due to a variety of factors, including a loss in habitat, pollution, chemicals, disease and climate change,Pollinators.org notes.
In honor of National Pollinators Week, we have a few tips from Pollinators.org that can help our Yuma pollinators, one bee at a time.
• Plant native plants to our area wherever possible – and fortunately, Yuma County’s native plant life is spectacularly beautiful! Choose plants that are appropriate for the soil in your yard and the amount of sun in your outdoor spaces. Remember – not every plant thrives when it gets a full day of Yuma’s summer sunshine.
• Reduce or eliminate pesticides wherever possible.
• Support local bees and beekeepers by buying local honey.
Instead of thinking as insects and other pollinators as pests, it’s time to start thinking of them as our little meal helpers. They are vital links in the food chain, and without them, we’d be in serious trouble! Let’s do what we can to help them out.