Anyone who has traveled to downtown Yuma can attest to the lack of parking. It can be hard to come by, especially when there’s a special event going on.
But that doesn’t necessarily mean the City of Yuma should hamstring development downtown, or saddle a single developer with the problem.
Instead, it means it’s time for the city to get creative in finding solutions.
There has been a series of missteps historically in this arena, which is evident by looking around downtown. If city planners had been proactive on the subject from the beginning, we wouldn’t be having this discussion.
And in the last few years, we’ve seen a welcome growth in the downtown area. Businesses are moving into once-vacant buildings, making investments in those properties and enriching the area tremendously. And as they do so, they attract customers downtown – and that in turn also attracts more new business, which then puts pressure on the parking availability. It’s a wonderful problem to have.
We also have local, county and federal facilities downtown that add to the parking pressure.
Yuma City Hall, the Yuma County Board of Supervisors and the John M. Roll Courthouse are all downtown – with county facilities located right on Main Street.
Yuma County has a significant presence downtown, and in fact, on a recent Tuesday night, there were 15 Yuma County official vehicles parked in the lots. The City of Yuma also parks cars in the public lots.
Now, the issue has come to a boiling point for the city, as another developer looks to add to the downtown landscape.
A developer wants to take the old Drake Hotel property, located at 29-39 W. 2nd St., demolish it, and develop it and another property. The plans call for building a three-story, mixed-use project, with 20 apartments, retail space, ground-level parking garage and a rooftop restaurant as well as a new three- or four-story loft-style apartment building with 14 to 18 units featuring a shared rooftop deck for residents’ use.
Currently, the Drake Hotel property is in a state of disrepair, an unusable eyesore in our downtown landscape.
Making that property into something useful should be a goal for the city, especially as they’ve found someone in the private sector who is willing to take on the costs and risks.
However, this developer isn’t solely responsible for the parking issues downtown. Where were the parking spots for the Drake originally? Would they in theory not still be a part of the Drake’s footprint on the downtown area?
Let’s be creative on the parking issue, Yuma.
One option is for the city and the county to form a partnership, and build a parking garage on one of the existing lots downtown. If covering the costs of the garage is a concern, charge people a nominal fee to park there.
Or, solicit a private parking lot company to build a garage on one of the existing lots, leasing the lot to the company.
Either of those solutions represents a proactive approach that allows the city to continue to grow moving forward. Yuma has had free parking for decades, but that’s an anomaly in bigger cities. Giving up that perk might be part of Yuma’s growing up.
Or, bring in a consultant to analyze downtown’s current parking availability, and figure out how to maximize what exists at the moment. In the process, make sure that the area is pedestrian and bicycle-friendly.
Ultimately, one incoming development project is not responsible for solving a problem that already exists. The Drake currently is an eyesore, and Yumans should welcome this development with open arms.