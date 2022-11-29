There’s something strange about our culture that a day of gratitude is followed by a series of commercial events – Black Friday, Cyber Monday, etc.
It’s not easy to escape the hype, with marketing flooding every available channel, and frankly, that “Spend! Spend! Spend!” encouragement can be exhausting.
If it’s left you feeling fatigued, today, Giving Tuesday, is a great day to do something kind for your soul.
Giving Tuesday is designed to kick off the charitable season, shifting the focus to end-of-year and holiday giving, according to www.GivingTuesday.org.
Participants can give of their time, money, skills, or voice. The donation doesn’t have to be a financial one.
In fact, organizers note that people can give of their skills, doing pro bono work for their nonprofit of choice.
Or people can volunteer their time, such as by packing food boxes or organizing donation drives.
People can also donate their voice, sharing ideas and encouraging others to donate on social media platforms.
And let’s face it – a few dollars can go a long way toward helping a charitable organization meet the needs of others, too.
In Yuma County, there are a variety of charitable organizations from which one can choose. Some are more well known, such as the Yuma Community Food Bank, Amberly’s Place, or Crossroads Mission, but there are several others, such as Safe House or Assistance League of Yuma, which are also in need of assistance. Each charitable organization in Yuma helps meet an important need, and community support is critical to making that a reality.
Another option for Yumans is to donate to your favorite causes through the Arizona Community Foundation of Yuma.
In the wake of all these shopping days, it’s not unusual to feel some consumerism fatigue. Turn it around, and do something good for the community. Participate in Giving Tuesday, and encourage others to do the same.
Editor’s Note: This editorial originally appeared in the Yuma Sun in 2017.