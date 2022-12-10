Did you break the bank shopping online during Black Friday and Cyber Monday?
Well, now it’s time for the next phase: Porch Pirate Protection.
We hate to think of that being necessary here in Yuma County, but the reality is, porch pirates can and do strike just about anywhere.
It’s a crime of opportunity – and one that can be hard to pass up for people looking to make a quick buck or score a few “free” gifts on someone else’s dime.
With the holidays rapidly approaching, delivery services are working double time to get those packages out, doing drop-offs at just about every hour of the day. Sometimes it’s during normal business hours, but packages are arriving well into the evening too.
Sitting at home waiting for deliveries may not be a viable option. So what can one do to protect those packages?
The Better Business Bureau offers some tips to help:
• Check with your neighbors, and make sure the package didn’t go to the wrong address
• Don’t leave the packages unattended when possible. If you can, schedule the delivery for when you are home, or ask a neighbor to grab it if you aren’t going to be home.
• Ship items directly to the store, and pick them up there
• Use a security camera or a camera-enabled doorbell – this gives you video if someone does steal a package. And some devices allow you to speak to people on the porch, which can be a deterrent too.
• Require a signature for delivery.
• Consider a package receiving service that you can access with a key or code.
Another idea is to sign up for delivery updates, which is available through UPS, the U.S. Postal Service and FedEx. The service gives users updates through email or text so you can see where your packages are in the delivery route, and when they will be delivered. Then, you can be home when they arrive, or there shortly thereafter to secure your items.
It’s frustrating to think people would be so bold as to steal off your front porch, but we know it happens. Hopefully, these actions will help keep porch pirates away!
