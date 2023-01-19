It’s off-roading season here in Yuma County, and all over the region, Yumans and visitors alike are hitting our outdoor spaces for trail-riding fun.
Off-roading is a great way to explore the area and experience unique facets of Yuma County, but it’s not without some danger.
This week, Yuma Regional Medical Center shared some sobering statistics on the activity via a social media post.
YRMC noted that every year, the Emergency Department treats and stabilizes almost 1,300 traumas for possible life-threatening injuries. More than 70% of these injuries are due to motor vehicle accidents. And 26% of these are due to off-roading accidents.
Nationwide, the Consumer Product and Safety Commission notes there are 120 deaths and 90,000 injuries annually from off-road vehicle accidents.
To help protect off-roaders, YRMC offered some tips from Progressive.com, including:
• Always wear a helmet, whether you are the driver or the passenger – and goggles are recommended.
• Consider wearing a chest protector, which applies to children too. “Ejections and being thrown over the handle bars can lead to internal organ injury,” YRMC notes.
• Carry a basic toolkit and a first aid kit in case of small-injury emergencies
• Don’t ride alone – always have at least one other vehicle along.
• Only ride within your capabilities and choose the right ATV or vehicle for your skill level.
• If you want to ride with passengers, only do so in vehicles designed to carry passengers
• Don’t drink or use controlled substances while riding.
• Be careful of the terrain, and watch for uneven ground that could cause a rollover or ejection
• When riding in a side by side, avoid placing your hands or limbs outside of the vehicle. This can help avoid fractures or amputations, should an accident occur.
Several members of the Yuma Sun team are avid off-roaders, and they offered a few tips as well:
• Only drive ATVs that fit your size. Don’t let a child ride an ATV designed for an adult, even if it’s “just around camp.”
• If you are uncertain of the terrain ahead, pull over in a safe space and walk the route ahead to make sure it’s safe. Whether it’s the dunes or the desert, the terrain can change a lot here, especially after a rain or windstorm.
• Tell someone where you are headed and when you’ll be back.
• Always carry water. This is the desert, and even when it’s not hot, it’s still dry out.
• Make sure you are wearing the appropriate gear. A helmet, eye protection and chest protector are great, as are long pants, over the ankle or calf boots and gloves.
• Make sure your vehicle has a mounted flag attached to a whip or antenna, to help other drivers see you.
Ultimately, the goal is to keep everyone safe while enjoying our desert spaces.
Readers, what safety tips would you offer for off-roading in Yuma or the dunes? Let us know. Send in a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.