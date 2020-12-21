For years, we’ve heard complaints about Yuma County’s feral cat problem.
Feral cats tend to provoke strong reactions from people.
On one side are people who take a more humanitarian approach, wanting to feed the cats and do what they can to help them.
And on the other side are people who find the feral cats to be a nuisance, and want the cats out of their neighborhoods.
Ultimately, at the heart of the matter, both sides want a solution.
The Humane Society of Yuma may be on to a potential one with its trap, neuter and return (TNR) program, which Director Annette Lagunas presented to the Yuma County Board of Supervisors earlier this month.
Lagunas estimated there are around 50,000 cats in Yuma County, with 54% being outdoor-only, and 38% indoor/outdoor.
That, readers, is a LOT of cats.
A single fertile cat can have 3 litters a year, producing 4-6 kittens a litter, the Humane Society reports. And, a cat can become pregnant at as young as five months of age – meaning cat populations can quickly spiral out of control.
Spay and neuter programs are essential.
Cats can contribute to a neighborhood, especially by providing free pest control.
But unaltered cats can also be a challenge, spraying, howling and fighting – which nobody enjoys.
However, if HSOY had the funding and the manpower to fully employ a TNR program, those nuisance situations likely would plummet.
This can only happen with funding. It costs money to do this – from the traps to capture the cats to the spay and neuter procedures to the manpower needed to accomplish it all.
A person living on a fixed income may not be able to financially handle the costs of spaying the feral cats on their property, but that individual may be willing to feed them or set out water for them.
If HSOY can find a way to cover the costs of the TNR program, those cats can live out their lives and die of natural causes on their own.
And, once the cats go through the TNR program, they will stop reproducing – which usually puts a stop to the nuisance behaviors like fighting and howling.
Lagunas notes that for people who just don’t want feral cats on their property, there are other solutions, including simple steps that make properties unfriendly to cats, leading the cats to move elsewhere.
Ultimately, funding the TNR program at HSOY is worth the investment. It’s a humane solution to the feral cat program, and one that, over time, should lead to a reduction overall in feral cats.
What do you think, readers? Is the TNR program the right solution? Let us know. Share your thoughts – send in a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.