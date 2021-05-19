To mask or not to mask? Readers, this isn’t a complex question.
According to the new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, If you have been fully vaccinated, in most circumstances, you can take that mask off.
But if you haven’t been vaccinated, you should be wearing a mask.
People who are vaccinated can still get COVID-19, but the vaccine tends to prevent those cases from being severe.
People who aren’t vaccinated are more at-risk – they can still get COVID, spread COVID and face the risk of getting a severe case.
People who are vaccinated are trusting in the fact that everyone will follow the CDC guidelines, which give the green light to reduce mask use for those who have been vaccinated. However, those who are not vaccinated should still be masked.
We’ve noticed all around Yuma County that people are happily discarding those masks – which is great, and we could assume it means that all those people are vaccinated.
But then, we look at Yuma County’s vaccination rate.
As of Tuesday, 39.3% of people here have received at least one COVID vaccine, with just over 75,000 people reaching the “fully vaccinated” status.
By those numbers, readers, roughly 60% of people in Yuma County should still be wearing masks. But that doesn’t appear to be what we’re seeing in the community.
Now, we know that people are tired of wearing masks, and people are craving some social interaction with others. We get it.
However, we also know that the decline in new cases here can shift in the wrong direction in a moment’s notice if people give up safety precautions too soon.
If you are fully vaccinated, then by all means, put your mask down (except in health care or mass transit situations, or other places that still require them).
But if you aren’t fully vaccinated, then please – keep your mask on, and go get vaccinated.