To mask or not to mask, that is the question. But now, for the most part, it’s up to you to determine the answer.
On Monday, a federal judge in Florida tossed out a national mask mandate for public transportation across the U.S.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had extended the mandate until May 3 under concerns about the BA.2 omicron subvariant of COVID-19, the Associated Press reports, but the court decision struck that mandate down.
On the heels of that action, the Transportation Security Administration said it would no longer enforce the mask requirement, the AP reports.
Now, the decision is up to airlines, airports and transportation companies as to whether or not they will require a mask.
Rideshare companies Uber and Lyft both dropped their mask requirements, noting that masks are recommended but not required.
Major U.S. airlines said they would no longer enforce mask mandates, including Alaska, Delta, JetBlue, Southwest, United and American – and that last one is important to Yumans, as American flies in and out of Yuma International Airport.
American noted, “Face masks will no longer be required for our customers and team members at U.S. airports and on domestic flights. Please note face masks may still be required based on local ordinances, or when traveling to/from certain international locations based on country requirements.”
And that’s a good point to remember.
While the mask mandate may be over, that doesn’t mean it’s time to toss out those masks. If cases surge again, masks could be required again – or you may choose to want to wear them again.
And if you are traveling, pay attention to where you are going, because different cities could have different rules in place that require masks.
And here’s the other piece to consider. The mask mandate may be over, but that doesn’t mean one HAS to stop wearing a mask. If you are more comfortable in a mask, then by all means, wear one. And if you choose not to wear a mask, respect the decision of those who do choose to wear one.
Perhaps Southwest Airlines said it best: “We encourage individuals to make the best decision to support their personal wellbeing.”
With this judge’s ruling Monday, the decision to mask or not to mask is now yours, for the most part. Pay attention to the COVID numbers out there, readers, and choose wisely based on what’s happening around you.