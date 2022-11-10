For 247 years, the U.S. Marine Corps has protected this nation, dating back to its inception on Nov. 10, 1775, when the Second Continental Congress passed a resolution that “two battalions of Marines be raised.”

Since that moment, the Marines have played a critical role, serving in the Revolutionary War, the Mexican-American War, the Civil War, the Boxer Rebellion, the Battle of Guantanamo Bay, World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Panama, Desert Storm, Bosnia, Afghanistan, Iraq and more.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you