For 247 years, the U.S. Marine Corps has protected this nation, dating back to its inception on Nov. 10, 1775, when the Second Continental Congress passed a resolution that “two battalions of Marines be raised.”
Since that moment, the Marines have played a critical role, serving in the Revolutionary War, the Mexican-American War, the Civil War, the Boxer Rebellion, the Battle of Guantanamo Bay, World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Panama, Desert Storm, Bosnia, Afghanistan, Iraq and more.
It’s a legacy filled with bravery and honor, exemplified by the men and women who serve with dedication, grit and heart in defense of these United States of America.
Gen. David H. Berger, Commandant of the Marine Corps, honored that spirit in a message to mark the 247th USMC birthday.
He noted that throughout history, Marines have consistently earned a reputation as the world’s elite fighting force.
“We inherit and take pride in this reputation, evolved over time by Marines acquitting themselves with honor and distinction on every battlefield in every clime and place. Battlefields change, and Marines have always adapted to the environment and the changing character of war – but the reason we fight and win is immutable,” Berger said.
“It’s the individual warfighters, and their love for each other, that makes our Corps as formidable a force today as it has been for the past 247 years. It’s our ethos and our unapologetic resolve to be the most capable and lethal fighting force that sets us apart from the rest.”
Berger raises an interesting point.
“While we are justifiably proud of our past and pay tribute to the remarkable warfighters who came before us, we understand that the stories of yesterday cannot secure our freedom tomorrow. We must be ready to respond when our Nation calls. It falls on Marines who are in uniform today to write the next chapter of our Corps,” Berger said.
Marine Corps Air Station Yuma plays a critical role in that preparedness, training thousands of Marines from across the nation in exercises big and small right here in Yuma County.
It’s a tremendous duty, but one that Yumans are proud to embrace, supporting our Marines every step of the way.
Today, we wish the Marines both home and abroad a happy 247th birthday!