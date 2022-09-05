Today, millions of Americans will take the day off in honor of Labor Day.
But where, exactly, did Labor Day come from?
According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the day is “dedicated to the social and economic achievements of American workers. It constitutes a yearly national tribute to the contributions workers have made to the strength, prosperity and well-being of our country.”
Honoring Labor Day as a holiday started first with the states, which started one by one to approve the day as a legal holiday, starting in 1887. In 1894, Congress passed an act marking the first Monday in September as a legal holiday.
It stemmed from the labor movement’s desire to celebrate a “workingman’s holiday,” History.com notes, during a time in our history when workers faced dismal, unsafe conditions. History.com reports that at the time, the average American worked 12-hour work days seven days a week, and children as young as 5 and 6 worked in factories and mines.
The labor movement also led to better wages, reasonable working hours and safer conditions for employees, History.com notes, and led efforts to end child labor and give health benefits to workers.
One cannot imagine our country today without its labor force. In every facet of the economy, American workers contribute in some way, shape or form.
Workers ensure that our fields produce foods. Employees man our factories and staff our restaurants and build our homes. And when we need a repair? We call a company who sends an employee out to fix it.
In Yuma County and across America, today might be a holiday, but many people will still work this Labor Day.
Doctors and nurses will continue to staff Yuma Regional Medical Center, for example. And our first responders will still patrol the waterways, streets and roads of Yuma County, making sure that people stay safe – and when there’s an accident, our first responders will take action to help save lives.
Our heroes here report to duty daily, even on holidays – and for them, we are especially thankful.
To each and every one of you who contribute to the economic engine of both Yuma County and America, thank you. Enjoy your day off – this one is for you!
A version of this editorial originally appeared in the Yuma Sun in 2017.
