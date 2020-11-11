“On that day let us solemnly remember the sacrifices of all those who fought so valiantly, on the seas, in the air and on foreign shores, to preserve our heritage of freedom, and let us reconsecrate ourselves to the task of promoting an enduring peace so that their efforts shall not have been in vain.”
– Dwight D. Eisenhower, 1954
Today, America pauses for a moment to honor those who have served the country in its Armed Forces, thanking them for their service and their sacrifices.
Veterans Day was originally called Armistice Day, commemorating the end of World War I. The 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month was the day the Allies and Germany agreed to an armistice ending the fighting, although the war itself did not officially end for another seven months, with the Treaty of Versailles in 1919, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.
In 1938, it was designated as an official holiday to honor those World War I veterans.
Then, in 1954, Congress amended the holiday, and changed the name to Veterans Day to honor all who served. President Eisenhower then issued the first Veterans Day Proclamation, honoring our nation’s veterans.
The U.S. has declared war 11 times in its history, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and fought in conflicts around the world.
In that time, more than 41 million Americans have served in the Armed Forces over the course of our nation’s history, the Census Bureau notes.
Today, there are an estimated 18 million veterans in the U.S., the Census Bureau reports, men and women who have served their country both in times of war and times of peace.
In Yuma County, an estimated 15,280 veterans call our region home.
And, fun fact for the grammar nerds out there: the official name is Veterans Day – no apostrophe. According to the Department of Defense, “The holiday is not a day that belongs to veterans, which an apostrophe usually indicates. It’s a day for honoring all veterans, so no apostrophe needed.”
Today, we honor our veterans for their service. But it’s more than service – it’s a love for this country, a sense of patriotism, and a desire to be a part of something bigger than any one individual.
Thank you to our veterans – we appreciate you!