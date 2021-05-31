“A nation reveals itself not only by the people it produces, but by those it remembers. We do so not just by hoisting a flag, but by lifting up our neighbors. Not just by pausing in silence, but by practicing in our own lives the ideals of opportunity and liberty and equality that they fought for. We can serve others, and contribute to the causes they believed in, and above all, keep their stories alive.”
- President Barack Obama, Memorial Day, 2016
Our nation was founded on the sacrifices of those who fought for our country.
And yet, with time, memories fade. Lives may have been lost defending our country, but over time, those lives become statistics.
• The American Revolution (1775-1783): 4,435 deaths in battle
• War of 1812 (1812-1815): 2,260 deaths in battle
• Indian Wars (1817-1898): 1,000 deaths in battle, estimated by the Department of Veteran Affairs
• Mexican War (1846-1848): 1,733 battle deaths, 11,550 other deaths in theater
• Civil War (1861-1865): 140,414 Union battle deaths, 224,097 Union deaths in theater; 74,524 Confederate battle deaths, 59,297 Confederate deaths in theater
• Spanish-American War (1898-1902): 385 battle deaths, 2,061 other deaths in service
• World War I (1917-1918): 53,402 battle deaths, 63,114 other deaths in service
• World War II (1941-1945): 291,557 battle deaths, 113,842 other deaths in service
• Korean War (1950-1953): 33,739 battle deaths, 2,835 other deaths in theater, 17,672 other deaths in service
• Vietnam War (1964-1975): 47,434 battle deaths, 10,786 other deaths in theater, 32,000 other deaths in service
• Desert Shield/Desert Storm (1990-1991): 148 battle deaths, 235 other deaths in theater, 1,565 other deaths in service
From 1775-1991, 651,031 Americans gave their lives in battle, 308,800 others gave their lives in theater, and 230,254 gave their lives in non-theater incidents.
And still more have died in operations in the Middle East since that date, adding to that dark tally.
We cannot forget that each of these numbers represents a person who sacrificed themselves in the service of our nation. They served in our Armed Forces, and they did not make it back home.
Today, honor their memory, and remember the courage and valor it takes to be a member of our Armed Forces.
These dates and statistics are according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the U.S. Defense Casualty Analysis System.