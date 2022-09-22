If you have an affinity for unique numbers and dates, it might be worth taking a drive to Bard.
Today, the Bard Post Office is holding a celebration because the date – Sept. 22, 2022 – is the same as the zip code: 92222.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
If you have an affinity for unique numbers and dates, it might be worth taking a drive to Bard.
Today, the Bard Post Office is holding a celebration because the date – Sept. 22, 2022 – is the same as the zip code: 92222.
In honor of the occasion, the Bard Post Office is selling commemorative envelopes featuring a “92222 Date Meets Zip” postmark, complete with palm trees and mountain background.
The postmark will also be available at the office to cancel mailable items presented by customers.
And it certainly is a special occasion, because it’s pretty rare for the numbers to line up like that.
For Yuma’s 85364 – it’s never going to occur, since Aug. 53 isn’t a possibility. August is limited to just 31 days, making Aug. 53 impossible. The same goes for all of Yuma’s zip codes – 85364-85369.
But Imperial County, there are multiple opportunities in the coming years, with zip codes ranging from 92227 to 92283, making fun postal code events possible on Sept. 22 in a variety of years!
And in California, the Cedarpines Park Post Office will also celebrate this week, on Sept. 23, 2022, which pairs to its zip code, 92322.
It’s fun to have a date event tied to a post office, with a fun postmark to commemorate the occasion.
Bard is just a short drive from Yuma – about 20 minutes, according to Google Maps. The post office is located at 1280 Bard Road, and will be open from 9 a.m.to 1 p.m., and 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. today. If numbers are your thing readers, head to Bard and join the celebration!
One last thought on dates, readers. Today is also Sept. 22, which is the autumnal equinox, marking the beginning of fall officially in the Northern Hemisphere – although the temperatures here in Yuma might not reflect that! The word “equinox” stems from two Latin words that translate to “equal night,” the Farmer’s Almanac notes, which is fitting, since daytime and nighttime will be roughly equal in length.
And that, readers, means winter is just around the corner, giving us lots to celebrate!
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.