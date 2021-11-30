As Christmas approaches, we often focus on shopping to make dreams come true for our loved ones.
But, readers, there’s a little more to the holiday than shopping.
It’s a time to think of others, not just materialistically, but also spiritually – to bring happiness to others, to reach out in a helpful, caring manner to brighten someone’s day.
Fortunately, today is Giving Tuesday.
The intention is to pause on the commercialism, and instead focus on philanthropic acts.
“GivingTuesday is an opportunity for people around the world to come together through generosity in all its forms by sharing acts of kindness and giving their voice, time, money, goods, and advocacy to support communities and causes,” organizers at GivingTuesday.org note.
“GivingTuesday strives to build a world in which the catalytic power of generosity is at the heart of the society we build together, unlocking dignity, opportunity, and equity around the globe.”
And who can argue with that?
After multiple days of frenzied shopping messages – Black Friday! Small Business Saturday! Cyber Monday! – it’s refreshing to see the focus on philanthropy.
And in Yuma County, there is no shortage of charitable organizations that can use our support.
Nonprofit organizations are critical to Yuma’s infrastructure. Think about a Yuma County without Amberly’s Place or Safe House, or the Humane Society of Yuma, or Helping Hands or Saddles of Joy. It would be a bleak scenario indeed.
And those are just a few of the organizations here. There are support groups for just about every age and need out there – children to adults to senior citizens. There are groups for veterans, pets, the arts, crisis and social services, health services, garden clubs, health services, animal services and more.
Check out the variety of options available at www.YumaNonProfitGuide.com – a community resource guide compiled by the Yuma Sun team.
Then, open your hearts to support these groups for Giving Tuesday – and help make this holiday season a little brighter for everyone!