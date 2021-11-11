On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, the Allies and Germany agreed to an armistice ending the fighting in World War I – and laid the cornerstone for Veterans Day.
In November of 1919, President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed Nov. 11 as the first commemoration of Armistice Day, noting, “To us in America, the reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory, both because of the thing from which it has freed us and because of the opportunity it has given America to show her sympathy with peace and justice in the councils of the nations…”
Congress officially declared Nov. 11 as a legal holiday in 1926 called Armistice Day.
In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower changed the name to Veterans Day, to honor all veterans who have served our country, both in times of war and of peace.
His proclamation noted, “On that day, let us solemnly remember the sacrifices of all those who fought so valiantly, on the seas, in the air and on foreign shores, and let us reconsecrate ourselves to the task of promoting an enduring peace so that their efforts shall not have been in vain.”
According to the History Channel, as of April 2021, there were more than 19 million living veterans who had served during at least one war.
The Pew Research Center found that Gulf War-era veterans (7.8 million) now account for the largest share of all U.S. veterans, having surpassed Vietnam-era veterans (5.9 million) in 2016. There are around 240,000 World War II veterans and about 933,000 who served during the Korean conflict.
Pew found that 78% of veterans in 2021 served during wartime, while 22% served during peacetime.
However, the percentage of the U.S. population with military experience is declining. Pew found that in 2018, only 7% of U.S. adults were veterans, down from 18% in 1980.
Yet because of their service, we have amazing freedom – the freedom to vote, to debate, to agree (or disagree!), to practice the religion of our choosing, to speak our minds freely, and so much more.
Those freedoms were never free. They came with the efforts of the men and women before us who served in our military at the start of our country, and those freedoms continue because of the service of our Armed Forces today.
In Yuma County, veterans are a vital part of our community. With two military installations – Yuma Proving Ground and Marine Corps Air Station Yuma – Yuma takes pride in its connection to the Armed Forces, and we celebrate our vibrant military history.
Today, please take a moment to thank a veteran for their service, for choosing to stand and defend this country, to protect our nation in times of peace and war alike.