For generations, the American flag has been a revered symbol of strength and pride.
When we think of iconic images from our history, they often center around that beautiful flag, such as the flag-raising at Iwo Jima during World War II or Buzz Aldrin standing alongside the American flag on the moon.
We remember the images from the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks – firefighters raising a flag over a dusty, gritty Ground Zero in New York City and the massive U.S. flag hanging from the side of the Pentagon, next to a gaping hole caused by Flight 77.
Some have been heartbreaking, such as coffins covered by the flag as fallen troops return home.
Others are uplifting, such as the sight of the American flag unfurling over a stadium as thousands sing the national anthem in harmony.
Today, on Flag Day, we commemorate the adoption of our flag as the official flag of the United States on June 14, 1777.
On that day, John Adams spoke to the Continental Congress: “Resolved, that the flag of the thirteen United States shall be thirteen stripes, alternate red and white; that the Union be thirteen stars, white on a blue field, representing a new constellation.”
Our flag stands as an indication of our trust and faith in our country, and every inch is significant.
The 13 stripes represent the original 13 colonies: Virginia, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maryland, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Delaware, North Carolina, South Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Georgia, while the 13 stars have grown to 50, to represent the 50 states.
The colors are also symbolic. According to PBS, red symbolizes hardiness and valor, while white represents purity and innocence, and blue stands for vigilance, perseverance and justice.
The U.S. Flag Code notes that the flag should be displayed on all days, but especially today, on Flag Day.
The flag should be hoisted briskly and lowered ceremoniously, but it should not be displayed on days when the weather is inclement.
The code notes that the flag should never touch anything beneath it, such as the ground or the floor, and it should always be aloft and free.
And when it gets tattered, as it will with Yuma’s heat and wind, the Flag Code notes the flag must be retired and destroyed in a dignified way – preferably by burning. There are several organizations in Yuma that will perform this service, including some of the Boy Scout troops and the American Legion.
On this Flag Day, fly your flag proudly, and honor the history and importance of this cherished American icon.
A version of this editorial originally appeared in the Yuma Sun in 2014.