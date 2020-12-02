Yuma, one of your youngest residents needs your help.
On Nov. 11, Westyn Tudor was playing outside when he accidentally fell into a fire pit.
The two-year-old toddler suffered burns over 50 percent of his body, and is now at Valleywise Health Medical Center in Phoenix.
Westyn has already had several surgeries and is in critical condition. And this little toddler is facing at least 50 more surgeries in the near future, according to Fire Capt. Paul Evancho.
This is one of those tragedies that we hate to hear about, the kind that sparks sadness in our hearts and makes our souls a little heavier.
His family is in Phoenix with him, but they will need some support during Westyn’s care and treatment.
And Yuma – that’s where we shine.
The Yuma Restaurant Coalition and the Yuma Child Burn Survivors Charity are joining forces by holding a restaurant takeover today.
Ten percent of the proceeds from sales today – all day – will go to the Tudor family to help cover immediate costs such as food, lodging and daycare while the family is in Phoenix.
Participating restaurants include Firehouse Subs, Buffalo Wild Wings, Chretin’s, Crouse’s Flat Top Grill, El Charro, Fats Grill & Bar, Mostly Muffins, Prison Hill Brewery, The Pint House and The Crossing.
And readers, supporting this fundraiser has a double impact. These restaurants are all small, locally owned establishments. Getting a meal out today at one of these restaurants also supports our small businesses during this pandemic, which is greatly needed as well.
And think about that for a moment. In the midst of a pandemic, when every small business has felt a financial hit from COVID-19, these restaurants are willing to open their hearts and their wallets to donate 10 percent of their sales today to a Yuma family in need.
Why? Because it’s the Yuma way, and it’s what we do. This community is truly amazing.
We’re sending the Tudor family our thoughts and prayers for a speedy recovery for Westyn.
And Yuma, please – if you can today, stop by one of these restaurants for a meal. Eat there or take it to go – whatever you are most comfortable doing.
Donations can also be made to the family at PayPal.me/YCBS, or through GoFundMe at https://tinyurl.com/y2mmn469.