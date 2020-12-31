Every December, the Yuma Sun newsroom reflects on the previous year’s news, and chooses our top 10 stories of the year.
It’s a painstaking process, one that involves a month-by-month look at the year. We make a list of stories, and then we vote to see what goes in the Top 10.
Then, we split up the list, writing up the Top 10 stories. We also include a list of stories that were important but didn’t quite make the Top 10, with little summaries of each of those stories.
But then, there was 2020.
As we started looking at 2020’s news, it was very clear that there was one defining story line in Yuma County: the COVID-19 pandemic.
It touched nearly every single facet of our lives.
Schools went online, businesses were closed, and jobs were lost.
Incomes were impacted, whether it was due to furloughs or layoffs or slow business.
Our healthcare system has been teetering on the brink of being overwhelmed, as medical care teams struggle to keep up with the pace of people needing medical care amid a shortage of medical staff.
And sadly, we’ve lost over 500 lives to COVID.
The negative impact has been incredible.
But it hasn’t all been negative news.
Families have come together during COVID, re-evaluating priorities in quarantine and forming stronger bonds as a result.
Our community has rallied to help one another, from special deliveries of care to workers at Yuma Regional Medical Center to cards to nursing home residents, and everything in between.
Our hearts have been warmed over and over again by the countless stories of selfless acts that we’ve seen, both here in Yuma County and across the nation.
This year, for the first time in our memories, we’re setting aside the Top 10 stories of the Year for Yuma County, and instead, selecting a single story for 2020 – the COVID-19 pandemic.
There were other notable news stories here, including two visits to Yuma by President Donald Trump and an election. And yet somehow, the pandemic managed to cast a large shadow over it all.
Today’s A1 focuses on the year that was 2020, with the pandemic as the top story of 2020, and a summary story of everything else.
Readers, do you agree with the pandemic as the top story of 2020? Let us know. Share your thoughts – send in a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.