For high school seniors, graduation is right around the corner. In fact, for students at Yuma Union High School District campuses and Yuma Catholic High School, graduation is May 26 – just six weeks away.
Some students have made their decisions for their next step in life, which might mean college, joining the workforce, or going to trade school.
For those students still uncertain, however, it may be a great idea to look into the trades.
Training for a career in a trade field can lead to a lucrative future – and in many trades, there is a shortage of skilled labor.
According to the Associated General Contractors of America, nearly 90% of construction companies nationwide are having trouble finding qualified workers, NPR reports, with ironworkers, drywall installers and sheet metal workers in particularly short supply.
However, there has been growth in mechanic and trade program enrollment, which grew 11.5% from spring 2021 to 2022, the Associated Press reports.
“In construction trades, enrollment grew 19.3%, and in culinary programs, it increased 12.7%. Meanwhile, overall enrollment declined 7.8% at public two-year colleges, and 3.4% at public four-year institutions,” AP notes.
Trade schools can offer students a pathway to a solid future career. Plumbers, electricians, welders … these are all trade careers. But so too are dental hygienists, radiation technicians, paralegals and nursing positions – all of which are great careers.
In Yuma, Arizona Western College’s Career and Technical Division can be a terrific option for students, offering a variety of coursework, certifications and degrees right here at home.
It’s important to remember, as graduation looms ahead, that no two students are alike – nor are their future career paths. Some students will head off to university, and others will go straight into the workforce.
And for some, the logical next step is nurturing a career in the trades – which opens a variety of pathways into future careers.
To those students who are on the cusp of gradating, but uncertain of the next step, take a look at the trade options. There are a variety of choices out there waiting for you!