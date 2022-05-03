Yuma has grown tremendously in the last 20 years. The number of permanent residents has increased, and so too have the visitors to our community.
And with that comes some logical growing pains, which are often felt in our traffic patterns around Yuma.
Once upon a time, it was unheard of to have traffic backed up at our major intersections.
But now, Yuma has what appears to be a “rush hour” concept of traffic, where certain intersections are best avoided in those busy times of day, especially from 4:30-6 p.m.
Remedies for such backups are challenging. Adding lanes to roadways is expensive, and in some areas of Yuma, that’s simply not feasible due to existing properties on either side of the road.
However, the city is taking action, and it’s one that has potential to help alleviate some of the traffic issues around town.
The Yuma City Council recently decided to do a traffic signal project that would synchronize lights around the city, using $1.5 million earmarked for “general government services” and a public safety overtime allotment of $600,000.
The funding comes from the city’s allocation of American Rescue Plan Act pandemic relief funds.
At a recent city council meeting, Mayor Doug Nicholls explained that for many years, he’s received calls requesting the city coordinate the traffic lights. The mayor noted that such action would deeply impact citizens because “everybody uses streets.” And, at the same time, it would improve efficiency on the roads and address red light running since fewer cars would end up “orphaned,” according to a report in the Yuma Sun.
Acting City Administrator Jay Simonton said the city could quickly implement the program on heavily traveled corridors in Yuma. The cost would be a little more than $2 million for the first phase, which requires the installation of software and a traffic center.
The City of Irvine, Calif., notes that traffic signal synchronization matches “the green light times for a series of intersections to enable the maximum number of vehicles to pass through, thereby reducing stops and delays by motorists.” The process “ensures a better flow of traffic and minimizes gas consumption and pollutant emissions,” the website notes.
Who can argue with that?
The project is one that makes sense in Yuma. It’s exceptionally frustrating to drive through Yuma sometimes, and we’re ready to see some solutions. Yuma has grown to the point that synchronizing the traffic lights is long overdue.
This project is one we’re excited to see come to fruition.