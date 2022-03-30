Living on the border, it’s common for Yumans to drive across into Mexico for a little getaway.
After all, the beach isn’t far away, and Mexico can be an amazing, fun retreat.
However, the U.S. Department of State is asking Americans to reconsider travel to both Sonora and Baja California, due to crime and kidnapping in those states.
Sonora is home to San Luis Rio Colorado, Son., our neighboring border city, which has seen a steady increase in violent crime over the last year.
“Sonora is a key location used by the international drug trade and human trafficking networks. U.S. citizens and LPRs (lawful permanent residents) have been victims of kidnapping,” the U.S. notes.
U.S. government employees are permitted to travel to San Luis Rio Colorado, but may not go beyond city limits.
In Baja California, U.S. officials specifically cited Tijuana, which is a popular crossing point for U.S. people to get to beach destinations such as Ensenada.
The State Department notes, “Transnational criminal organizations compete in the border area to establish narco-trafficking and human smuggling routes. Violent crime and gang activity are common. Travelers should remain on main highways and avoid remote locations. Of particular concern is the high number of homicides in the non-tourist areas of Tijuana. Most homicides appeared to be targeted; however, criminal organization assassinations and territorial disputes can result in bystanders being injured or killed. U.S. citizens and LPRs have been victims of kidnapping.”
The U.S. also notes that violent crime, including homicide, kidnapping, carjacking and robbery, is widespread and common in Mexico as a whole, and the U.S. has limited ability to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in many areas of Mexico.
And that’s a troubling piece of this, readers. If you do go to Mexico and you run into a problem, the U.S. government may not be able to swoop in to help you.
Yumans have long traveled back and forth to our neighboring communities in Mexico, and that cross-border tourism is critical to both the U.S. and Mexico.
However, if Mexico cannot get crime under control, that tourism from the U.S. will eventually dry up. No one wants to put their family at risk for a weekend on the beach.
Readers, if you have a trip planned for Mexico, visit the U.S. Department of State’s website – travel.state.gov – and find out the latest travel warnings. The website also offers tips and suggestions to keep you safe – and above all, that’s the top priority.