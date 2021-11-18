If your Thanksgiving holiday plans include a little bit of travel, you aren’t alone.
AAA predicts that the Thanksgiving travel volume will rise to within 5% of 2019 levels, with an estimated 53.4 million people moving about the country, either by air, roads or rail.
It’s an increase of 13% from 2020 overall, although for air travel, it’s an 80% increase over 2020.
Overall, an estimated 6.4 million more people will be traveling this year compared to 2020, AAA notes.
There are a couple of reasons why travel is on the rise, AAA reports.
People are increasingly vaccinated, which opens doors for those who were hesitant prior to the vaccine’s availability.
And, the borders between the U.S. and Canada and Mexico have recently reopened for vaccinated travelers, which will lead to a boost in travel.
And really, that increase isn’t surprising.
For families who are scattered across the country – or into Mexico and Canada – a family reunion may be long overdue.
If you are one of those who plans on traveling for Thanksgiving, there are a few tips from AAA, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Yuma Sun to help make it a little easier on you and your family.
• Be patient. Lots of people are traveling, so tempers may be a little frayed. Walk into each situation with a calm mindset, which will help just about every situation improve.
• Be prepared to spend a little more, especially on gas and hotel rooms. AAA notes that hotel room rates are up about 39% this year, and car rentals are up 4%. Gas, meanwhile, costs about a $1 more per gallon this year than it did last year.
• If you are driving, avoid the hours of noon-8 p.m. on Nov. 24, from noon-3 p.m. on Nov. 25, and from 1-4 p.m. Nov. 26. AAA says those are the worst times to be on the road.
• Take appropriate COVID-19 precautions. Avoid crowded, poorly ventilated spaces, wear your masks in public indoor settings and on public transit, and keep washing those hands, readers.
• Above all, allow yourself a little extra time. It doesn’t matter how you are traveling – car, plane, train or bus – padding more time into your plans gives you some flexibility and cuts down on stress.
Readers, if you are traveling next week for Thanksgiving, we hope you have a safe trip and an amazing time!