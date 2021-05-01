The U.S. State Department has issued a travel advisory for a region that is near and dear to the hearts of many in Yuma County.
In the state of Sonora, which is home to Puerto Peñasco, El Golfo de Santa Clara and San Luis Rio Colorado, the State Department advises U.S. residents to “reconsider travel.” The advisory states, “Sonora is a key location used by the international drug trade and human trafficking networks,” and advises people to reconsider travel due to crime.
Meanwhile, over in Baja California, travelers are advised to “exercise increased caution” due to crime. The advisory notes, “Criminal activity and violence occur throughout the state. Particularly notable is the number of homicides in non-tourist areas of Tijuana. Most homicides appeared to be targeted; however, criminal organization assassinations and turf battles can result in bystanders being injured or killed.”
Also nearby is the Mexicali Valley, just a short drive from Yuma.
A security alert by the State Department says, “Travelers should avoid the Mexicali Valley until further notice due to the heightened possibility of violence between rival cartel factions. The boundaries of the Mexicali Valley are defined by the area east of Highway 5 (but not including Highway 5), the area south of Highway 2D/Highway 2 (but not including Highways 2D and 2), the area west of the Baja California/Sonora border, and north of La Ventana/Gulf of California in the state of Baja California.”
Readers, these are all places that Yumans love to visit, whether it’s because of family in the area, medical care, business or just fun. It’s a beautiful place, and one to which Yumans often flock – a special getaway just across the border.
The State Department also encourages people to avoid Mexico because of COVID concerns as well, and the land ports of entry are closed for nonessential travel.
But, readers, our concern here is safety overall. A lot of people from this region regularly travel back and forth, and it’s worth being aware of the State Department warnings.
The State Department notes that if you head to Mexico, to be vigilant during daylight hours and avoid nighttime travel.
Keep your loved ones informed of where you are, and enroll in the State Department’s Smart Traveler Enrollment Program – step.state.gov/step – to get safety messages and other travel information. And really – that’s a good idea to do any time you travel to a foreign country.
It’s concerning that there are advisories so close to Yuma. Authorities across the border must take action to bring the criminal elements under control. In the meantime, readers, if you cross into Mexico, please take extra precautions and be safe.